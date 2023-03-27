Missions trip to Guatemala for building homes

For some time now, I have had the desire to go on a short-term mission trip, and now I have that opportunity! I will be traveling to Guatemala with a team from Ann Arbor Assembly of God. We will be working with Servants Hearts Ministries (https://servantsheartsministries.com/) to provide practical needs for the people of Guatemala through the building of homes, installation of stoves and providing clean water.

As I have started to prepare for this mission trip, I have been overwhelmed with a sense that something great is going to happen in and through me. I anticipate being stretched and broken and made new daily. Obviously, this trip will be expensive. The team members are responsible for raising a percentage of the trip cost that includes airfare, food, lodging, and transportation. This cost is estimated to be around $2000.

I am praying for 15 to 20 donors who would help get us to our goal. Would you consider contributing $100, $200, or $300 (or whatever the Lord leads!) to help us serve the beautiful people of Guatemala?

Thank you for taking the time to consider supporting me prayerfully and/or financially. If you have

any questions or would like more information on the trip, please do not hesitate to call me.