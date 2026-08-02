Nicaragua Mission Trip 2026!

Nicaragua Mission Trip 🇳🇮❤️

This October, I have the incredible opportunity to travel to Nicaragua on a mission trip! I am so grateful that God has opened this door for me to serve, love others, and share the hope of Jesus. 🤍

I would be so grateful for your prayers as I prepare for this journey—that God would use me, guide me, and allow me to be a blessing to the people I meet along the way.

If you feel led to support me financially, your generosity would help make this opportunity possible. Every prayer, donation, and word of encouragement means so much to me. Thank you for supporting me and being a part of this journey! ✈️🌎✨

Emily Gladden ❤️