Memorial for Mackenzie Buck

Hope and Raymond Buck woke up to their worst nightmare in the early morning hours of August 6, 2026. Their 25-year-old daughter, Mackenzie, was killed in a tragic automobile accident. Due to her untimely death, her parents are unprepared for this large financial burden. This fund raiser has been created to help cover the cost of the cremation and memorial service. If you are able to help in any way the family would be so grateful.