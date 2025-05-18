Campaign Image

Julia Jean's Halloween

 USD $5,000

 USD $215

Campaign created by Mary Emily Chernoff

Campaign funds will be received by Mary Emily Chernoff

We are launching Julia Jean’s Halloween to share our sweet girl’s generous and artistic spirit, especially how she adored Halloween. JJ’s family has so many affectionate memories of her costumes, from a circus clown to a vampire. Every year, she embodied the fun and the spooky, sharing her fondness for Halloween with her family and friends.

To commemorate her favorite holiday, we are collecting donations to make sure every foster child in our community has a new Halloween costume this year.

If you work with or serve needy children, and would like our help, please email:

juliajeanshalloween@gmail.com.



Sara Reed
$ 25.00 USD
17 days ago

Karen
$ 20.00 USD
21 days ago

Much love to the family

McCaffrey Family
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
22 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
22 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

