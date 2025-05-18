We are launching Julia Jean’s Halloween to share our sweet girl’s generous and artistic spirit, especially how she adored Halloween. JJ’s family has so many affectionate memories of her costumes, from a circus clown to a vampire. Every year, she embodied the fun and the spooky, sharing her fondness for Halloween with her family and friends.

To commemorate her favorite holiday, we are collecting donations to make sure every foster child in our community has a new Halloween costume this year.

If you work with or serve needy children, and would like our help, please email:

juliajeanshalloween@gmail.com.







