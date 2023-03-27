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Journey with me to YLG4

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Journey with me to YLG4

Goal$2,100 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byCecilia Mumbi

Fundraiser funds will be received by Cecilia Mumbi

Journey with me to YLG4

Hey friend,


I’ve been selected to participate in the YLG 4—a global convening of emerging leaders committed to gospel-centered impact, collaboration, and addressing Great Commission gaps!


The gathering is organized by the Lausanne Movement, a global organization which connects influencers and ideas for global mission, with a vision of the gospel for every person, disciple-making churches for every people and place, Christlike leaders for every church and sector, and kingdom impact in every sphere of society.


YLG 4 is more than an event—it’s really the start of a 10-year global missional discipleship journey. By the time 16-22 March 2027 comes along, God-willing, I’ll be joining leaders from every region in the world to pray, learn, and strategize for the future of the global church.


I’m excited and expectant, but I can’t do this alone. Would you consider supporting me in two ways?

  1. Pray for wisdom, preparation, and divine appointments.
  2. Give toward my costs: USD 1,195 registration fee plus USD 985 return airfare. My current balance towards my registration is USD 764. Every gift—large or small—helps me take this step with confidence.

I’m also praying for connections with those who want to walk with me in this season. If someone comes to mind, I’d love an introduction so I could share with them the good news and ask for their support too.


Thanks for being someone I can share good news with. Keep praying with and for me and all the Young Leaders across the nations planning to attend this gathering. I’ll be sure to share updates as the journey unfolds!


With much gratitude,

Cecilia Mumbi

(Call/WhatsApp: +260968553761)


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