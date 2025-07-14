YWAM DTS Staffing

Hi there!

I’ve just returned from a 5-month Discipleship Training School (DTS) with Youth With A Mission (YWAM) Sunshine Coast, where God moved in my life and lives around me. He broke my heart for the nations, awakened a deep love for the lost, and confirmed that missions is where He’s leading me.

Now, He’s asking me to go deeper.

I'm excited to share that I’ll be joining YWAM Sunshine Coast for two years to serve full-time in missions — discipling young people, reaching the unreached, and going wherever He sends. I believe God is leading me into my next step for missions, and that is staffing DTS schools in YWAM Sunshine Coast. This isn’t a paid role — I’ll be trusting God to provide in every way as I walk this out.

God’s heart for missions is something we’re all invited into.

I want to invite you to partner with me – whether through prayer, financial support, or both.

By sowing into this mission, you’re not just supporting me — you’re making it possible for people to hear the Gospel for the first time, you’re sending love and truth into dark places. And you’re helping equip and release the next generation of disciples who are ready to carry Jesus to the ends of the earth.

Your giving is an eternal investment — not into me, but into souls.

If God stirs your heart to partner financially or in prayer, I would be so honoured. Every gift—big or small—is deeply appreciated.

Thank you so much for being part of this with me — your love and support mean more than words can say.