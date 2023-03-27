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Isaiah's 1st Mission Trip to Guatemala

Goal$2,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKellie Tuttle

Isaiah's 1st Mission Trip to Guatemala

Hi everyone! ❤️ I wanted to share something that I’m incredibly proud and excited about.

This December, my son Isaiah, who is 21, has been given the opportunity to travel to Guatemala on a mission trip with The Summit Church in Kernersville, NC. He’ll be going with a team of 15 other people, and while they’re there, they will be helping build a home for a family in need and serving the community in any way they can.

As his mom, it makes my heart so happy to see him choose to be a part of something like this. They’re going to Guatemala to serve and hopefully make a difference in someone else’s life, but I have a feeling this experience is going to make just as much of a difference in Isaiah’s life too. ❤️

His goal is to raise $2,500 to help cover the cost of the trip and everything he needs to prepare. Between travel expenses, tools, work clothes and shoes, safety equipment, supplies, food, water, and everything else needed while he’s there, there is quite a bit that goes into making a trip like this possible.

If you feel led to help Isaiah reach his goal, any amount truly helps. Whether it’s $5, $10, $20, or simply sharing his fundraiser, every bit of support means so much to us.

And more than anything, we would love your prayers.

Please pray for Isaiah and the entire team as they prepare for this trip. Pray for safe travels, strength when they’re tired, patience, good communication, open hearts, and the ability to serve with love and joy. Please also pray for the family whose home they will be building. I pray that this team is able to be a blessing to them and that God’s love is felt through every bit of work they do.

Sending my 21-year-old son to another country is definitely going to have this mama doing a whole lot of praying! ❤️ But I’m also incredibly proud of him for stepping outside of his comfort zone, giving his time, and choosing to serve others.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart to anyone who donates, shares this fundraiser, says a prayer, or simply encourages Isaiah along the way. Every single bit of support matters.

I’m so excited to see what GOD does through this trip, through this team, and in Isaiah’s life.

Guatemala, here he comes! 🇬🇹❤️

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