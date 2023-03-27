Hope for Honduras: The Journey Continues

Hello again friends and family!

This year, I have the incredible opportunity to return to Tegucigalpa, Honduras--this time for three weeks during June of 2027 with Rice Bowls on behalf of my church Free City. After experiencing the joy of serving in Honduras last year, I am so excited to go back, build deeper relationships, continue serving the children and families there, and share the love and hope of Jesus. This trip is especially meaningful to me because I have already seen how God is working through this ministry, and I am grateful for the opportunity to be a part of it again.

As I prepare to return, I am asking for your support through both prayer and giving. Your generosity will help cover the costs of my internship and allow me to fully serve and invest in the people God has placed in my path. Whether you are able to give financially or simply pray for me and the ministry, I would be incredibly grateful for your partnership. Thank you for supporting me, believing in this mission, and helping me continue to bring hope to Honduras in Jesus’ name.

"So let's not get tired of doing what is good. At just the right time we will reap a harvest of blessing if we don't give up." Galatians 6:9