Honoring Carmela and Supporting Her Children

On September 6, 2026, our family experienced the heartbreaking and unexpected loss of our beloved Carmela, who passed away from heart failure at just 39 years old. She leaves behind three children, a 20-year-old son and two daughters, ages 16 and 9, who are now facing the unimaginable reality of moving forward without their mother.





Because Carmela did not have life insurance, her passing has left our family with the significant financial responsibility of her final arrangements, while also trying to ensure that her children are supported during this difficult transition. We are asking for help to give Carmela a dignified and loving farewell and to ease some of the financial burden during this incredibly difficult time.





Donations will help with her funeral and final expenses, with additional funds going toward the immediate needs and care of her children as they adjust to life without their mother. Every contribution, no matter the amount, will make a meaningful difference. Thank you for standing with our family during this time.