Help Us Honor Sissy

This is a post I never imagined I would have to write, and asking for help like this does not come easily.





We suddenly lost my sister, Sissy, and our family is trying to navigate the heartbreak that comes with saying goodbye to someone we loved so deeply.





If you knew Sissy, then you know the kind of person she was. She dedicated her life to serving and caring for others. She was the person who would give you the shirt off her back—and more than once in her life, she practically did. If someone was hurting, struggling, hungry, or simply needed someone in their corner, Sissy was there. She didn’t help people because she had plenty to spare. She helped because that was who she was.





Now, in a way we never expected, Sissy and our family need others to be there for her.





Because of a series of unfortunate issues and errors involving insurance, our family has been left responsible for funeral expenses that we believed would be covered. Her passing was sudden, and there was no opportunity to prepare financially for what we are facing now.





We aren’t looking for anything extravagant. We simply want to give Sissy the dignified farewell she deserves and lay her to rest without this financial burden hanging over a family that is already grieving.





So I’m swallowing a little pride and asking for help.





If Sissy ever touched your life, helped you through a difficult time, made you laugh, showed you kindness, or if you simply understand what it means to suddenly lose someone you love, please consider helping us.





Every contribution matters. Five dollars, twenty dollars, fifty dollars—whatever someone is able to give brings us one step closer. And if you’re unable to contribute financially, sharing this post with others would mean just as much to us.





There is an urgency to this because funeral expenses don’t wait while a family grieves. We need to raise these funds quickly so we can focus on what really matters right now: honoring Sissy, remembering the life she lived, and saying goodbye.





Sissy spent her life showing up for other people.





We’re asking those who can to please show up for her one last time.