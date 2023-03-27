GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Us Honor Sissy

Goal$13,000 USD
Raised$100 USD

Fundraiser created byCrystal Paylor

Help Us Honor Sissy

This is a post I never imagined I would have to write, and asking for help like this does not come easily.


We suddenly lost my sister, Sissy, and our family is trying to navigate the heartbreak that comes with saying goodbye to someone we loved so deeply.


If you knew Sissy, then you know the kind of person she was. She dedicated her life to serving and caring for others. She was the person who would give you the shirt off her back—and more than once in her life, she practically did. If someone was hurting, struggling, hungry, or simply needed someone in their corner, Sissy was there. She didn’t help people because she had plenty to spare. She helped because that was who she was.


Now, in a way we never expected, Sissy and our family need others to be there for her.


Because of a series of unfortunate issues and errors involving insurance, our family has been left responsible for funeral expenses that we believed would be covered. Her passing was sudden, and there was no opportunity to prepare financially for what we are facing now.


We aren’t looking for anything extravagant. We simply want to give Sissy the dignified farewell she deserves and lay her to rest without this financial burden hanging over a family that is already grieving.


So I’m swallowing a little pride and asking for help.


If Sissy ever touched your life, helped you through a difficult time, made you laugh, showed you kindness, or if you simply understand what it means to suddenly lose someone you love, please consider helping us.


Every contribution matters. Five dollars, twenty dollars, fifty dollars—whatever someone is able to give brings us one step closer. And if you’re unable to contribute financially, sharing this post with others would mean just as much to us.


There is an urgency to this because funeral expenses don’t wait while a family grieves. We need to raise these funds quickly so we can focus on what really matters right now: honoring Sissy, remembering the life she lived, and saying goodbye.


Sissy spent her life showing up for other people.


We’re asking those who can to please show up for her one last time.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Current Events
GiverArmy Cause CURRENT EMERGENCIES
Raised: $9,762 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause CURRENT EMERGENCIES

Our Current Emergencies cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution is for:Pr...

Loading...

Animal/Pets
GiverArmy Cause ANIMAL RESCUE & CARE
Raised: $7,340 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ANIMAL RESCUE & CARE

Our Animal Rescue & Care cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Prom...

Loading...

Education
GiverArmy Cause ARTS & EDUCATION
Raised: $2,610 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ARTS & EDUCATION

Our Arts & Education cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Supporting ar...

Loading...

Church
GiverArmy Cause FAITH BASED
Raised: $7,126 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause FAITH BASED

Our Faith-Based cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Funding mission-o...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION
Raised: $6,088 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION

Our Rescue & Rehabilitation Cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:S...

Loading...

Non-Profit
GiverArmy Cause EARTH CARE
Raised: $128 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause EARTH CARE

Our Earth Care cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution are for:Funding communi...

Loading...

Family
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE
Raised: $7,423 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE

Our Essentials for Life Cause is a fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com. Grants Distribution are designated to...

Loading...

Emergency
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE
Raised: $2,156 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE

Our Crisis Response Cause is a fund uniquely set up to mobilize resources for need, creating direct Kingdom Impact, providing grants to qualifying cam...

Loading...

Legal
GiverArmy Cause JUSTICE FOR ALL
Raised: $16,230 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause JUSTICE FOR ALL

Our Justice for All Cause is uniquely set up fund that provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distributions are made to:Ensur...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause MEDICAL RELIEF
Raised: $303 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause MEDICAL RELIEF

Our Medical Relief Cause is our charitable fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution from this...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve