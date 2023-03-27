Help Us Give Scarlett the Funeral She Deserves

On September 5, 2026, our family lost our beautiful daughter, Kayla Marie "Scarlett" Cane, at just 23 years old. There are no words for the pain of losing a child.





Kayla was funny, loving, stubborn, playful, and unforgettable. She loved her animals, music, fitness, cooking, beauty, and spending time with her family. She loved to tease and push everyone's buttons. Kayla struggled with some difficult things in her life, but those struggles do not define her. She was deeply loved, and she mattered.





We are raising funds to help cover Scarlett's funeral and final expenses. Your donation, no matter the amount, would mean so much to our family as we say goodbye to our daughter. If you're unable to donate, please share Scarlett's story, every share helps.





Thank you for standing with us and helping us give our Scarlett the farewell she deserves.





Forever my Daughter

Forever my Scarlett

Forever in our hearts