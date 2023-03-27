Help Us Build Our Family Through IVF

My wife and I have dreamed of having a family for years. We recently learned she has fibroids, she had surgery and they repaired her whomb and we tried IVF last year, but it didn't work out the way we hoped. We spent a lot of money on that cycle, and I wasn't able to work during that time.





We've heard that using donor eggs gives people in my wife's situation a much higher success rate double, and we want to explore that path. It's something we believe could give us the chance we've been praying for God said when I was praying as I do everynight stop waiting and do something I do not like to beg however Amanda's turned 42 its our last hope.





All we've ever wanted was to be parents. If you're able to help us move forward with this next step, we'd be so grateful. Thank you for standing with us.