Help Us Bring Noslen Home to His Final Rest.

It is with broken hearts that our family shares the unexpected passing of our beloved Noslen a son, a father, a brother, and someone deeply loved by his family and everyone whose life he touched.

Nothing could have prepared us for the heartbreaking loss of Noslen, whose life was taken so suddenly and tragically by another.

While we are trying to process this unimaginable loss, our family is also facing the difficult and costly responsibility of transporting Noslen’s body from South America to Quba, so that he can return home and be laid to rest surrounded by his family and loved ones.

Our greatest wish right now is simply to bring Noslen home and give him the farewell he deserves.

We are asking for help with the expenses associated with transporting his remains home, the necessary arrangements and documentation, and funeral and burial expenses. Any additional funds will go toward other costs directly related to bringing Noslen home and laying him to rest.

No donation is too small. Every contribution brings our family one step closer to getting Noslen home. If you are unable to donate, we ask that you please share this fundraiser. Your prayers, support, kind words, and shares mean more to our family than we can express during this incredibly painful time.

Noslen leaves behind a family who loves him beyond words, including his son, who will forever carry a piece of his father with him.

We just want to bring our brother home. 🕊️

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for helping us bring Noslen home to and give him the final farewell he deserves.

May he rest in peace, and may his memory live forever in all of us who loved him. 🤍🕊️



