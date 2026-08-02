Help Us Answer God’s Call – A Truck for a Mission of Service

On May 5, 2025, my life changed forever. I suffered a massive heart attack, flatlined on the way to the hospital, and by God’s grace was given another chance at life.

After nearly four decades of owning and operating a construction and renovation business, my health forced me into retirement. But although my career ended, I believe God has opened the door to a different kind of work—serving others.

My wife Robin and I live in our fifth-wheel camper and hope to travel from community to community, volunteering our time and skills to help those who simply cannot afford home repairs.

Our mission is to serve:

Widows living alone Elderly homeowners Disabled individuals Small churches with limited budgets Families facing financial hardship

With over 35 years of experience in home maintenance, construction, flooring, carpentry, painting, plumbing, and general repairs, I can still use the skills God gave me to bless others.

Why We Need Help

Our biggest obstacle is transportation.

We need a reliable ¾-ton or 1-ton truck capable of safely towing our fifth-wheel camper. Without it, we cannot travel to the people who need help.

We’re not asking for luxury. We’re simply asking for a dependable truck that will allow us to carry our home and our tools wherever God opens a door.

How Your Gift Helps

Every donation—large or small—moves us one step closer to serving someone in need.

Whether it’s repairing a leaking roof at a small country church, building a wheelchair ramp, fixing unsafe steps for an elderly widow, or helping a disabled veteran with overdue home repairs, your generosity becomes part of every project we complete.

If you are unable to give financially, we would be grateful if you would pray for our mission and share this campaign with others.

Thank you for believing that compassion still changes lives.

“Bear ye one another’s burdens, and so fulfil the law of Christ.” — Galatians 6:2 (KJV)

May God richly bless you,

Albert



