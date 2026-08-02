Help Sue Rebuild After Storm Damage

Sue Rill-Mouton has been a dedicated volunteer in our community for years, helping with costumes for the high school play and making every production special. Her generosity and creativity have touched countless students and families, and she's always been there to lend a hand.





Sue's home was severely damaged by a windstorm. What started as a few missing shingles quickly became a much bigger problem. As repairs began, it was discovered that there was an old roof hidden underneath the roof! The house had 3 roofs! An engineer had to be hired and it was determined that the walls could not hold 2 roofs. Besides that, the roof trusses were inadequate. The damage extended beyond the roof, affecting the walls and foundation. The building inspector won't allow a new roof until extensive engineering, demolition, and rebuilding work is completed.





Sue's insurance claim only covers part of the damage, leaving her with a significant financial burden. She needs help covering engineering costs, demolition, rebuilding her roof, and stabilizing her home's walls and foundation. The process has already taken two years.





Your support would mean so much to Sue as she works to restore her home and get back to doing what she loves in our community.