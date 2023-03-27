Help Showna’s Husband & Children Lay Her to Rest

Our family is raising money to help Showna’s husband, Jonathon, and her children, Jessa and Keegan, with the unexpected cost of laying her to rest.

Showna was deeply loved by her family and by so many people whose lives she touched. She was a wife, a mother, a friend, and the kind of person you could call when you needed someone. Her loss has left her family facing a heartbreak that words cannot begin to explain.

During a time when Jonathon, Jessa, and Keegan should be able to grieve and hold onto one another, we are hoping to take some of the financial weight off their shoulders. Donations will help with Showna’s funeral, burial, and other final expenses, while also supporting her husband and children as they navigate the days ahead without her.

Anything you are able to give is greatly appreciated. If you cannot donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser and keeping Jonathon, Jessa, Keegan, and the rest of our family in your prayers.

Thank you for helping us honor Showna and give her the beautiful goodbye she deserves. 🤍🕊️



