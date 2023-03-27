HELP SEND US TO ISRAEL









Two hearts. One calling. One mission.

Amanda & Ted Bell

Journey Church of Jacksonville

May 19–28, 2027

Our estimated goal: $8,000 for the two of us

WHY WE ARE GOING

God has given us an opportunity we never want to take for granted: to travel to Israel with our church and experience the land where so much of Scripture unfolded. From Galilee to Jerusalem, we will walk through places connected to the life, ministry, death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus.

This is more than a trip for us. We want to go with open hearts—to learn, to serve, to pray, to grow in our faith, and to return home with a deeper passion for the Gospel and the people God loves.

“How beautiful are the feet of those who bring good news!”

— Romans 10:15

One of the most meaningful moments of the journey will be our visit to the Jordan River, where we plan to be baptized. We are praying that this entire journey will be a visible reminder of what it means to follow Jesus.

OUR JOURNEY THROUGH THE LAND OF THE BIBLE

Galilee & the North

Caesarea • Megiddo • Nazareth • Dan • Caesarea Philippi • Capernaum • Magdala • Sea of Galilee boat ride • Jordan River Baptism Site





The Jordan Valley & Dead Sea

Beth Shean • Dead Sea • Masada • Ein Gedi • Dead Sea Scrolls • Abraham’s Tent





Jerusalem

Wailing Wall • Pool of Bethesda • Temple Mount • Bible Times • House of Caiaphas • Yad Vashem (Holocaust Museum) • Jesus’ Steps • Last Days • Way of Suffering • Garden Tomb • Mount of Olives





Bethlehem & Museums

Bethlehem • Israel Museum





OUR FUNDRAISING GOAL

$8,000

$4,000 estimated cost per person

Because we have several months to prepare, we are choosing to trust God one step at a time. If we spread the $8,000 goal across September 2026 through May 2027, that is about $900 per month. This price is an all inclusive price for round-trip flights from Miami, hotel stay, food and for all the Activities.





Every gift matters. A $5 gift, a $25 gift, a $100 gift, or a gift of any size becomes part of the story God is writing.





HOW YOU CAN JOIN US

🙏 PRAY

Pray for our team, our preparation, our safety, the people we will encounter, and for God to use this journey to deepen our faith.

💛 GIVE

If you feel led to help financially, every amount brings us closer to the goal. We will provide the official Journey Church giving information as soon as it is available.

📣 SHARE

Tell a friend or family member about our mission. Sometimes the most important gift is simply helping someone else hear the story.

PRAY WITH US

• That God would prepare our hearts before we ever leave home.

• That we would recognize every opportunity to encourage, serve, listen, and share the love of Jesus.

• For peace and protection for our team and for everyone in Israel.

• For the people we will meet and the relationships God places in our path.

• That standing in these places would deepen our understanding of Scripture rather than simply become a sightseeing experience.

• For wisdom, provision, and every financial need connected to the trip.





“Pray for the peace of Jerusalem.”

— Psalm 122:6

FROM JACKSONVILLE TO ISRAEL





May 19–28, 2027





Amanda & Ted Bell





Journey Church of Jacksonville





“Here I am. Send me!”

— Isaiah 6:8



