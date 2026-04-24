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🌎 Help Send Robert Back to the Mission Field ❤️

Goal$4,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byDana Bodero

Fundraiser funds will be received by Dana Bodero

🌎 Help Send Robert Back to the Mission Field ❤️


Rob is preparing for his 3rd mission trip, this particular mission field is in Central America.

Over the years, God has blessed Rob with so much knowledge, experience, and the ability to work with his hands. His heart is to take those blessings and use them to help people who are underprivileged and may not have the resources or opportunities that so many of us take for granted.

This trip will include several areas of service:

✝️ Ministry of the Gospel — sharing the love of Christ and ministering to the people and mission churches.

An electrical project — an electrical project is already in the works at one of the three mission locations, allowing Robert to use the knowledge and skills he has been blessed with in a very practical way.

🍎 Food & meal ministry — purchasing and distributing food to mission church families and children, as well as providing meals for the children.

This is what missions is about: meeting people where they are, serving their practical needs, and most importantly, sharing the hope and love of Jesus.

We are raising funds to help with the expenses of the trip and the ministry work that will be done while they are there.

If you feel led to help send Rob, every donation—no matter the amount—is a blessing. If you aren't able to give, sharing this fundraiser and praying for Rob and the team means just as much.

Please pray that God provides everything needed, opens doors, protects the team, and uses every skill, meal, conversation, and act of service to make an eternal impact. 🙏

We are so grateful for everyone who chooses to be a part of this journey with us. ❤️

“As each has received a gift, use it to serve one another, as good stewards of God’s varied grace.” — 1 Peter 4:10

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