Help Send Me to Thailand: Serving Children

For nearly a decade, I’ve supported Compassionate Hope Foundation and the work they are doing to protect and care for children who have been sexually exploited. I’ve believed in this mission for years, but I’ve never had the opportunity to see the work firsthand.





This October 6–17, I have the opportunity to travel to Thailand with three very close friends and serve alongside Compassionate Hope.





We’ll be visiting Homes of Hope and spending time with children who have been rescued from sexual exploitation, including children who have experienced online sexual exploitation. Our role will be simple but meaningful: to serve, encourage, love, listen, and show these children the love of Christ.





I believe God has called me to be involved in this fight. Human trafficking and the sexual exploitation of children are among the darkest realities in our world, and I believe Christians have a responsibility to step into that darkness rather than look away.

For almost ten years, I’ve supported this work financially. Now I have the opportunity to give my time, presence, and energy.





I’m going and I’m inviting you to partner with me.

The funds raised here will cover the costs of my trip, including airfare, food, lodging, transportation, and other expenses associated with being there. My goal is to be able to go without putting financial strain on my family while I spend these two weeks serving.





If you feel led to help send me, I would be incredibly grateful. Your financial support allows me to be there in person, but more importantly, it allows you to have a part in the ministry taking place there.





And if you aren’t in a position to give, I would ask you to pray for the children, for the Homes of Hope, for the people working on the ground, and for our team as we go.





I’m excited to finally see firsthand the work I’ve supported for so many years and to serve wherever God puts me.





Thank you for partnering with me.



