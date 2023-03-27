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Help Send Me to Missionary School with CRX 🌎🤍

Goal$14,300 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byElsy Melara

Help Send Me to Missionary School with CRX 🌎🤍


Hi! My name is Elsy, and I’m raising support to attend Circuit Riders missionary school.

Over the past season, the Lord has been calling me into deeper surrender, greater boldness, and a life that is fully available to Him. After spending time praying and fasting about this decision, I truly believe God is leading me to take this next step of faith.

Through Circuit Riders, I will spend two months being trained and equipped in evangelism, discipleship, leadership, and ministry. After that, I will spend two months on outreach, where I’ll have the opportunity to share the Gospel, serve others, and bring the love of Jesus to people who need hope.

This opportunity is something I am incredibly excited about, but it also requires me to trust God in a very real way financially.

The cost of tuition, housing, travel, meals, and outreach expenses is more than I can cover on my own, so I am inviting others to prayerfully consider partnering with me.

I believe missions are never carried by one person alone.

Some are called to go.

Some are called to give.

Some are called to pray.

And every person who partners becomes part of what God is doing.

My heart is not simply to attend a school or go on a trip. I want to become a woman who is completely surrendered to Jesus—someone who walks in humility, boldness, obedience, and love. I want to be equipped to share the Gospel without shame and to spend my life pointing people back to Him.

If the Lord places it on your heart to give, whether it is $5, $25, $100, or any amount, I am deeply grateful. Every gift brings me one step closer to being able to say a full yes to this opportunity.

If you are unable to give financially, I would be equally grateful for your prayers.

Please pray for:

• God’s full financial provision

• Boldness and humility as I am trained

• Protection and guidance throughout outreach

• The people I will encounter and share the Gospel with

• That my heart would remain completely surrendered to Jesus

You can also help tremendously by sharing this fundraiser with your friends, family, church community, or anyone who may feel led to support missions.

Thank you for believing in me, praying for me, and helping send me into this next season. I truly believe every prayer, every share, and every gift is part of the story God is writing.

“Here am I. Send me!” — Isaiah 6:8 🤍🌎

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