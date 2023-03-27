Help Send Mark to Peru on Mission

In March 2027, I will be traveling to Peru with a team of Christian men to share the gospel, serve alongside local believers, and encourage men and families in their faith.





I believe God has opened this door for us to bring the hope of Jesus beyond our own communities and serve wherever He leads. The cost of the trip includes airfare, accommodations and food.





Would you prayerfully consider helping send me? Every contribution—regardless of the amount—will bring me closer to my goal and allow you to become part of what God will do through this mission.





More importantly, I ask that you pray for our team, for safe travel, and for the hearts of every person we will encounter. Pray that Jesus will be glorified and that lives will be eternally changed.





Thank you for your prayers, generosity, and partnership in the gospel.





For more information copy/paste link into your browser: https://youtu.be/uAvOo-jdsaI?si=nf53d-vNUf0AXNpp



