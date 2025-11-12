Help My Friend Start at Bethel Ministry College

My friend is heading to Bethel Ministry College and is eager to get started, but he's facing a financial hurdle right now. He needs help covering his first month of rent and food costs while he settles in and looks for a job in his new city.





He's excited about this opportunity and ready to go, but without some support, he won't be able to make it there those first few months. Your donation would help him get on his feet and focus on his studies instead of worrying about how to cover the basics.





Thank you for standing with my friend during this important transition.