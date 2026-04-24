Help Mr. B with Relocation

Mr. B has joined the team at Catalyst as a recent refugee from South Africa. His heart for Jesus and desire for a better future has brought him to the US, and we would like to bless his efforts with some startup funds.





Mr. B states that he has needs for:

a new pair of shoes that does not hurt his feet a microwave an air fryer (type without the aluminum and PFAS issues, as he is allergic) warm clothing, blankets, etc. for the upcoming fall and winter





He will also likely need other basic household items that he was unable to bring with him from South Africa. Thank you in advance for helping this young man.