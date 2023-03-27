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Help Me Serve & Explore New Job Opportunities 🌎🙏

Goal$6,200 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byRaymond Irizarry

Help Me Serve & Explore New Job Opportunities 🌎🙏


Hey everyone! 👋🏽


First and foremost, thank you for taking the time to read this. Seriously, even taking a few minutes to hear about what I’m preparing for means a lot to me.


Over the coming months, I’ll be stepping into a new season of exploring where God may be leading me—both professionally and through missions. Part of that journey will include exploring job opportunities throughout Oceania and Polynesia, while also preparing for some upcoming opportunities to serve internationally.


🇬🇹 Guatemala - Fall 2026

This fall, I’ll be traveling with a group from my church for a 5-day missions trip to an orphanage in Guatemala. While there, we’ll be helping with repair and improvement projects around the orphanage, teaching Bible experience classes to the children, and serving at a local food center within the community.


🇲🇿 Mozambique - 2027

Looking a little further ahead, I’m also preparing for a 10-day missions trip to Mozambique, Africa in 2027, specifically to the Gumbane village. Our team will be supporting an essential feeding program, participating in local services, and helping host a significant youth conference.


Alongside these trips, I’m also preparing for the costs that come with exploring potential job opportunities outside of the country. Altogether, I’m working toward a fundraising goal of $6,200 to help make these opportunities possible and to give me the flexibility to follow where God leads.


Rather than simply asking for a donation, I want to invite you to be part of the journey. If you feel led and are in a position to help financially, any amount would genuinely make a difference. Whether it’s $10, $25, $50, or whatever you feel comfortable giving, every contribution helps me get one step closer to these opportunities to serve.


But I also want to say this up front:


Your greatest form of support doesn’t have to be financial.


Prayer is the greatest grain of sand you can add to this journey. 🙏🏽


Please pray for these trips, for the people we’ll encounter, for the communities we’ll be serving, for the children and families we’ll meet, and especially for wisdom and discernment as I explore what God may have ahead for me in Oceania and Polynesia.


If you’d like to financially support what I’m preparing for, I would be incredibly grateful. And if you can’t give financially, your prayers, encouragement, and simply sharing this with someone who may want to help are just as meaningful to me.


Thank you again for taking the time to read this, for believing in what I’m preparing for, and for supporting me in whatever way you can.


I’m excited to see where God takes this next. 🙏🏽🌎



Thank you, truly. ❤️



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