Help Isaac Bring Hope to Brazil's Kids

This September 22–27, I'm traveling to Salvador, Brazil to serve alongside Impact Others, and I'd be so grateful for your support.





Our team will spend the week working directly with children and families who are facing real, everyday need. We'll deliver food to households that are struggling to put meals on the table, spend time with kids at local schools, and help provide for other needs of children and families who might otherwise go without.





I'm going because my faith calls me to love people in tangible ways, not just talk about it — and this trip is a chance to do that alongside a team that shares the same heart.





My total cost for the trip is $2,700, which covers the trip fee — going directly toward needs on the ground — plus airfare. I'm asking for help to make this possible. Any gift makes a difference, and it adds up quickly when a group of people join in together.





Thank you so much for your support. I'm excited for you to be part of the impact in Brazil this September.







