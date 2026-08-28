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Help Dr. Ben Graham, Candice and Family

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$200 USD

Fundraiser created byBrad Lytle

Fundraiser funds will be received by Candice Graham

Help Dr. Ben Graham, Candice and Family

Please Help Dr. Ben Graham and His Family

Dr. Ben Graham is nearing his eternal home with Jesus—and his family needs our help.

Ben was called by God to be a pastor and founded Music City Baptist Church, where he faithfully served and loved thousands of people throughout Tennessee.

God later called Ben to serve our nation as Faith Director at the U.S. Department of the Interior as a Trump-Vance appointee, where he provided spiritual support, prayer, and guidance to people serving at the highest levels of our government.

Ben has spent his life serving others. Now it is our turn to serve him and his family.

After an extraordinarily long and courageous battle with cancer, Ben is now at home receiving palliative care and preparing to be with his Savior.

The years of hospital stays, treatments, medications, and other medical expenses have taken an enormous toll—not only physically and emotionally, but financially. Ben and his wife, Candice, have exhausted their savings and virtually all of their worldly resources caring for him.

They should be able to spend these precious days together focused on family, faith, and love—not financial worries.

If Ben has ever touched your life, please consider helping his family now.

No gift is too small. If you cannot give, please share this appeal and, most importantly, pray for Ben, Candice, and their family.

Ben has spent his life giving hope to others through his faith in Jesus Christ.

Now, let's surround Ben and his family with that same love and support.

“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.” — 2 Timothy 4:7

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