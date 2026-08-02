Guatemala Mission Trip with Servants Hearts

Joel, Seth, Julie, and Chris are going to Guatemala this spring on a missions trip with our church! We'll be working with Servants Hearts Ministries to provide for practical needs of indigenous families in Guatemala through building homes, installing stoves, and providing clean water, all in the Name of Jesus.





Here are a few facts about Guatemala that motivate us to partner with this ministry:

Nationally, between 56-64% of the population lives below the national poverty level or $2/day. That number rises to over 75% in rural areas. 21.5 % live in extreme poverty with less than $1/day. 50 % of Guatemalans, mostly indigenous, live in inadequate housing. Between 1 million and 1.5 million live in houses of corn stalk or scavenged materials. Replacing dirt floor with cement results in (according to the Central for Evaluation for Global Action) 13% less diarrhea 20% reduction in anemia Scores 30% higher on language and communication skills for toddlers Improvements of 9% on vocabulary. Improvements observed were a result of fewer parasites in homes due to cement floors.





We're so excited to be able to make a difference through this work. Your support will help us bless the people of Guatemala, as well as cover our ministry, travel, and living expenses for the trip. Thank you for standing with us as we serve together!