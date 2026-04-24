Grace Barnhart's DTS!

Hello!

The Lord has been leading me to do a Discipleship Training School (DTS) through Youth with a Mission. This program entails three months of lecture phase, which covers topics such as The Character and Nature of God, Identity in Christ, The Father Heart of God, Spiritual Warfare, etc. The second phase of DTS is a three month outreach to Namibia, Africa, where we will be partnering with a ministry called Kalahari New Hope.

I would love your support first of all prayerfully, lifting up our whole team for protection and spiritual growth. If God leads you, I would also greatly appreciate financial support! Thank you for all of your love and support!!