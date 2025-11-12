Funeral Costs for Granny Glenda

In Loving Memory of Granny Glenda ❤️

It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved Granny Glenda.

Granny Glenda was so much more than a grandmother. She was the backbone of our family, the one who loved fiercely, cared deeply, and always made sure her family was okay. Her love brought us together, and her presence made our family feel whole.

She loved her family more than anything. Whether it was through her words, her hugs, her laughter, or simply being there when we needed her, Granny Glenda had a way of making everyone feel loved and cared for. She leaves behind a lifetime of beautiful memories that we will carry with us forever.

As our family mourns this tremendous loss, we are also facing the unexpected burden of funeral and memorial expenses. We are asking for help to give Granny Glenda the beautiful and peaceful farewell she deserves.

Any donation, no matter the amount, would mean so much to our family. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser or keeping our family in your thoughts and prayers means just as much.

We are so grateful for everyone who has loved Granny Glenda, supported our family, and helped us through this incredibly difficult time.

Rest peacefully, Granny Glenda.

You were the heart and backbone of our family, and your love will live on in all of us. ❤️🕊️

Forever loved. Forever missed. Forever our Granny.



