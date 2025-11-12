French Bibles for Manjo Children's Home

I'm raising money to purchase French Bibles for the residents of Manjo Children's Home in Cameroon, Africa. These Bibles will be used by the children at the home and in the new school being built on site.





The Bibles will be purchased here in the US and carried over by missionaries traveling to Cameroon in March 2027. Depending on how many are purchased by December 31st, they may also be shipped in containers.





Manjo Children's Home is a 501(c)(3) organization doing important work for the most vulnerable among us. Thank you for standing with us in this effort.

manjochildrernshome.org