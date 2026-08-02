For the One

🌍 HERE I AM. SEND ME.





What if saying YES to God could change not only your own life, but also the lives of people you haven't even met yet?





My name is Majena, I am 23 years old, from Belgium, and I have chosen to answer God's call to the nations.





Today, I am a missionary with Jesus Revolution, traveling across countries to share the Gospel, reach young people, and help equip a new generation to boldly follow Jesus.





But my story didn't start with me feeling ready to become a missionary.

It started with a heart desperately longing for more of God.





MY STORY





My journey with Jesus Revolution began when the Belgian JR team visited a church near me.





For three days, they taught us how to share our testimony, speak about Jesus, and evangelize. Then we stepped outside the church and into the streets to put it into practice.

Those three days changed something inside me.





I stepped outside my comfort zone. I met new people. I was challenged in my faith.

And I saw what God could do through ordinary people who were simply willing to say





YES.





That Sunday, Jesus Revolution announced a mission trip to Palermo, Sicily. 🇮🇹

Something inside me immediately responded:

“I HAVE TO GO.”





My friends and I started cooking and selling food to raise the money we needed.

Eventually, we had enough.





And I went.





I thought I was going to Sicily to serve God.





I didn't know that God was going to meet me there and completely change the direction of my life.





❤️‍🩹 WHEN MY HEART MET HIS





Before Sicily, my heart was longing for God.

I wanted more of Him.





I wanted Him to truly be the Lord of my life. I wanted to belong completely to Him and see what He could do with a life that felt stuck in the same place again and again.

My prayer was:

“God, let Your Word come alive in my life.”

During an evening of worship and prayer in Sicily, something happened that I will never forget.





In the middle of that crowd, my heart encountered His.

Jesus met me.





My eyes were opened to how much I needed Him—how much healing my heart needed and how much of my life I had been trying to hold onto myself.

I repented and surrendered my life to God.





And in that surrender, He gave me a new direction:

I was going to give a year of my life to Jesus Revolution.

That YES became the beginning of a completely new chapter.





🌍 TODAY, I AM THE ONE BEING SENT





Today, I travel with Jesus Revolution from nation to nation, sharing the Good News of Jesus and meeting young people from different cultures and backgrounds.





We preach the Gospel.





We meet people in the streets.





We encourage young Christians in their faith.





We equip young people to share their own testimony.





And we challenge a generation to step outside their comfort zone and discover what can happen when they fully surrender their lives to God.

This is the calling I have chosen to say YES to.

“Go and make disciples of all nations…”

Matthew 28:19





🤝 BUT I CAN'T DO THIS ALONE

Mission requires people who are willing to GO, but it also requires people who are willing to SEND.

That is why I am inviting you to become part of this journey with me.





Your financial support helps make it possible for me to continue serving as a missionary, travel where we are sent, reach people with the Gospel, and invest in young people who can then reach others.





Whether you are able to support me once or become a monthly supporter, every contribution helps me continue saying:

“Here I am, Lord. Send me.”





And if financial support isn't possible right now, your prayers are incredibly valuable to me.





Please pray for open doors, provision, protection, and most importantly, for people to encounter Jesus wherever we go.





🔥 THE HARVEST IS READY

Jesus said:

“The harvest is plentiful, but the workers are few. Ask the Lord of the harvest, therefore, to send out workers into His harvest.”

Luke 10:2

I want to be one of those workers.





Will you help send me? 🌍

Follow my journey, contact me, or find out how you can support my mission through





Instagram:

📲 Instagram: @jesusrevolution_norway





Together, we can take the Gospel further.



