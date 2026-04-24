Equip a Young Campus Missionary (YLG 4 São Paulo)

Equip a Campus Missionary: Equipping Leaders, Multiplying Impact

"Every movement begins with one life surrendered to Christ."

"Help equip a missionary who is already discipling 130 student leaders impacting 824 students across 17 campuses."

A few years ago, I said "yes" to a call I didn't fully comprehend: to invest my life in raising young people for God's Kingdom. Today, by His grace, I serve as a Campus Missionary in Benue State, Nigeria.

What started as a simple step of obedience has blossomed into a movement. Right now, I have the profound privilege of discipling 130 student leaders who are actively ministering to, leading, and sharing the Gospel with over 824 students across 17 campuses.

I watch timid students become bold witnesses for Christ. I see young men and women discover their purpose and become disciple-makers. When you equip just one student leader, dozens more are influenced. When one campus is revived, an entire generation begins to shift.

An Unexpected Door: YLG 4 in Brazil (March 2027)

Recently, I received news that left me overwhelmed with gratitude. I have been selected to participate in the Fourth Younger Leaders Gathering (YLG 4) of the Lausanne Movement, taking place in São Paulo State, Brazil, in March 2027.

This is not just a conference; it is the launchpad for a 10-year leadership journey connecting carefully selected younger Christian leaders from every continent for mentoring, strategic collaboration, and prayer.

When I read my acceptance letter, I realized this invitation is not about me.

It is about the thousands of students whose lives will be shaped by what I bring back.

It is about every future campus leader who will be trained.

It is about every community that will hear the Gospel because we chose to invest in leadership development today.

The Power of Multiplication

We already see the possibilities and fruit this training can birth forth. Recently, I helped coordinate an Outreach in the Agasha Community of Guma local government in Benue state Nigeria. Fifty students from four campuses left their comfort zones to share Christ. They went house-to-house, school-to-school, and street-to-street, organizing a three-day crusade, free medical outreaches, and relief distribution.

By God's grace:

Over 100 people surrendered their lives to Christ.

Over 150 people received free medical care and relief materials.

Imagine what becomes possible when the leader guiding these students is trained with global perspectives, strengthened by international mentors, and connected to a global network of faith.

The Need: Partnering in the Harvest

Asking for help is never easy, but Kingdom ministry has always been a partnership. In Scripture, some are called to go, and others are called to send. Both are vital.

To step through this door, I need to raise a total of ₦3,802,200 ($2,925) to cover conference registration, visa processing, and travel expenses.

Total Needed: ₦3,802,200 ($2,925)

Already Raised (Scholarship & Generous Friends): ₦815,100 ($627)

Remaining Need: ₦2,987,100 ($2,298)

I am trusting God to raise these remaining funds before November. When you give, you aren’t just funding a plane ticket—you are directly investing in the discipleship of hundreds of students and the future of campus mission in Nigeria.

How You Can Partner With Me

1. Pray: Pray for God’s preparation of my heart, for safe travels, and for lasting fruit that will ripple through my ministry for years to come.

2. Give: Whether you can give ₦5,000, ₦50,000, ₦100,000 ($20, $50, $100), or more, every single gift bridges the gap. No amount is too small when we lift it together.

3. Share: Please share this campaign link with your church, family, and social networks. Your share could be the answer to this prayer.

My Commitment to You

If God enables me to go, I will not treat this as a personal achievement. I will return determined to pour out everything I receive. This investment will not stop with me; it will ripple through campuses, churches, and future generations.

Thank you for your prayers, your belief in the next generation, and your partnership in God's mission.

With deep gratitude,

Sunday Okechi Egwuonwu

Campus Missionary, Benue State, Nigeria