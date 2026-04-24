English School Partnership Trip to Central Asia

Hello Friends!





This October, I have the opportunity to go on a short-term trip to Central Asia with my Life Group. During our time there, we will be visiting our partners, learning more about the work they do at a local English school, volunteering at the School, as well as going on prayer walks and other ministry opportunities. We also hope to encourage the partners while we're there so that they may continue their work well after we have gone back to the States.





As I prepare for this trip, I would love for your support. Firstly, your prayers would be much appreciated. Prayer requests for the trip are:

For God to go before us and prepare the hearts of those we will interact with Boldness to take opportunities that arise on the trip Safe travels to and from Health, safety, and unity for my team That we would be an encouragement to the team who's already there That everything we do on the trip would bring God glory





Your support, whether by prayer, financial, or both, is deeply impactful to me and the team as it makes the visit possible and allows us to, in turn, support those who are on the field.





Thank you for taking the time to read this message. I can't wait to tell you more about the trip after we get to go!





Blessings,





Josie Braddy