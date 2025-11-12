Cross Country Commissioning ✨

1,666….

Yes, you heard that right 1,666! That is how many miles from home the Lord is calling me to move.





Trust me when I say though full of faith my heart is feeling the weight of what each of those miles means. 1,666 miles from my mom, my brothers, holidays spent apart, my friends, my community, 1,666 miles away from being present as prayers I’ve prayed for over a decade blossom, 1,666 miles from anything and everything familiar.





Yet the declaration of Isaiah 6:8 “Here I am Lord, Send Me” rings loud throughout my soul. Now that that call includes time and distance who would I be to say “ uhhhh Here I am Lord, actually could you maybe send me somewhere a little closer, somewhere alittle more comfortable, maybe even send me….somewhere with or near the ones that I cherish. No, I offered myself to him…totally surrendered. Even when it’s alone, or into the dark, or in unkempt hard soil. I’m here I’m his and it’s time to go.





New England is where I’ve been born and bred! Coming in hot from the concrete jungle New York itself and then being rooted in connecticut. The last 11ish years with the Lord have been chock full of the Lord expanding borders of what I believed was possible and venturing into more radical faith and bringing me to places and spaces I never planned or thought I’d occupy. With each season and each place God has refined my faith and personally instructed/equipped me for what he has now begun to show me is next.





The Wild West!





God first started whispering Texas to my soul about a year and a half ago. I was pretty confused because it was seemingly out of the blue and I’ve never even had visited “God, what are you trying to tell me?”. From that point of acknowledgement Texas always hummed in my spirit and he frequently pricked my heart about it. Driving to work….Texas, Walking in the grocery store….Texas, conversations with friends….Texas, new found family connections…..Texas. I mean really it was everywhere. At that time I was feeling such pressure from God on it I prayed into it and felt like he wanted me to go visit on new years. I had an onslaught of circumstances arise that honestly crushed me and made a lot feel impossible. I was in survival mode not really living. It was the beginning of a really rough season where it felt like I couldn’t get my head above water. Maybe one of my hardest yet. I recognize it now as the enemy’s attack on clarity and trying to stop God from launching me into the thing he had for me next. Praise God he is faithful and while I pressed pause on a lot to try to survive that season when I arised out of the ashes of it God had something burning in my spirit that was multiplied since the last time I had acknowledged it. TEXAS. I sat to have a conversation with a close friend and vulnerably I communicated to her how I felt about all that God had been doing and teaching me. He had me launch a ministry and how the response to go with me had been minimal at best and how there was this nagging pressure to just give up but how the entire time I also felt God telling me to press on and that “the baby’s on the way” it’s going to be good. I told her how I felt a little like Sarah when she was told she would have a baby but she laughed because all she was seeing was expiration dates and her own inability. I felt remorse for feeling like that because I have personally seen miracles and knew God to make the impossible real many times in my own life. I mentioned it to her and shared about how it hurts to believe again when you’ve gone through such a crushing especially repeated. Well I persisted and stood present and here I am….believing anyway.





By this point I was sure God wasn’t just asking me to visit anymore that he was making a move and asking me to go with him. The invitation was clear. I have been saying for over 6 months “in Gods timing if he truly wants me to he will make it clear” well………..that leads me to about three weeks ago…. When he made it clear. Through a series of confirmations be it dreams, prophetic words or unctions, friends, or unexpected signs there was SUDDENLY a date, a neighborhood and a mission he laid out in front of me.





Honestly if I shared every detail of this journey to my yes and his word to go we’d be here a very long time so this is a nutshell version of it all.





The call to Texas is two fold at this time I believe.

in one breathe it’s a personal invitation to step out of the boat…not just for practice but full send this time. To burn the plow and go ahead into the way in which only the Lord could make. The second thing I believe the Lord desires to do in Texas is to rebuild what has been broken to become stronger. After settling to plant the home I will occupy as a house of prayer and take his way and his word to the streets of Dallas!





The majority of this fundraiser will be targeting moving expenses as November 6th (The date given to me by the Lord) is fast approaching. There will also be a coming registry to try to obtain some ministry building essentials after the move is completed.





September 10-13th I will be taking my first ever trip to Gods Country! The objective of this trip is to solidify housing and get a more tangible sense of the community in to be entering.





I’m willing to go because even while it’s scary to leave home God has proven that in actuality anywhere he is and asks me to be is where my home (until heaven) truly is. I’ve always said two things CAN be true at once you can feel afraid but not live in Fear. My God is too big for fear or lack of funds to be a deciding factor of where I’ll go with him.





Sooooo! On that note there are THREE major ways you can help partner with Gods move in my life.





Number 1…..PRAYER!!! I Need COMMITTED friends, family, strangers to cover me through this. There is so much opposition but God is greater and we are his hands,feet, and mouthpiece so he gets it done using us! Side bar the whole premise of the house of prayer he’s put on my heart to plant is deeply founded in exactly that we are more effective unified!. “Where two or more are gathered, then there I’m in their midst”





Number 2…. Finances I need to find a faithful few who can commit to partner with me Financially. Moving cross country is VERY expensive and two months notice is generous from the Lord but not much time for a single woman living paycheck to paycheck to do alone.

Below is a baseline budget….





•Early September is the first goal of $3,600 dollars which would go towards the initial housing deposits.

•Early October we would have the second goal of approximately $4,000 dollars for cross-country moving truck and trailer rentals.

•Mid October we’d have our final goal of 2,400 dollars which would need to be divided between boarding for the nights I will need to stop on the 3 days of travel mapped out to get to Texas, gas/tolls, and moving essentials prior to move out.





This is a rough approximation on the low end of the scale according to all the research and scheduled services I’ve obtained.





Number 3…..PLEASE SHARE THIS FUNDRAISING LINK. People can’t partner if they don’t know. Even if you may not be able to partner in all three ways there may be others your connected to that would like to or maybe they know someone who could! We are a team ✨🩷





“The harvest is plenty and the laborers are few” God is still unveiling parts of his plan for me in Texas but I am 1000% sure he’s sent out the call for me to come. Thank you for being part in anyway you will be in me being obedient and living out my yes. Ultimately thank you for taking your time to read a little about what God is doing in my life.





Here we goooo! 🌵🤠🐴✝️🙏🏽🧎🏽‍♀️✨



