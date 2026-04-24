Celebration of Life for My Father

My father unexpectedly passed away. He was the glue in our family and a beloved Uber driver in the bryan/ college station area for about 10 years. Over only the last two years our family has lost six of its members, and two of those were in the last six months. We are raising money to host a celebration of his life. We're holding a garage sale to help cover the costs but that can only help so much. Your support would mean so much to our family during this difficult time. Thank you for standing with us.



