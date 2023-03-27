Building a Home for a Family in the Dominican

For the fourth year, our family has been blessed with the opportunity to travel to the Dominican Republic with Mount Zion Christian High School to serve families in need. This year, Nathan, Micah, Caleb, and I will once again be making the trip, partnering with Casas Por Cristo and the local church to build a home for a family in need.

Our previous trips have had a lasting impact on each of us. We have loved working alongside members of the local community, building relationships, serving families, and seeing firsthand how something as simple as a safe home can make such a meaningful difference. Even more importantly, we have been grateful for the opportunity to partner with the local church as they share the Gospel and the love of Christ within their community.

What makes these trips so special is that they are about much more than building a house. They are about coming alongside a family, serving them in a tangible way, forming relationships, and showing the love of God through our words and our actions. Each year, we come home feeling that we received just as much as we gave, and we are incredibly thankful for the opportunity to return and serve again.

The funds we raise will help cover the costs of our room and board during the mission trip as well as the building supplies needed to construct the home. Every donation, no matter the amount, helps make this mission possible.

If you feel led to support us financially, we would be incredibly grateful. We also ask for your prayers—for safe travels, for the family receiving the home, for our team, for Casas Por Cristo, and for the local church as they continue sharing the Gospel and serving their community long after we return home.

Thank you for partnering with us as we seek to be the hands and feet of Christ in the Dominican Republic. We are excited to see what God will do through this trip and are so thankful to have you be a part of it!