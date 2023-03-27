Brazil Mission Trip 2026

Brazil Mission Trip 🇧🇷





Hi friends and family!





I’m so excited to share that this October, I will be going on a short-term mission trip to Brazil with Mannahouse!





I recently returned from a five-month missions program, where I spent three months in training and two months serving on the mission field. During that time, God deeply grew my heart and love for the nations. He gave me an even greater desire to see people encounter the love of Jesus and to share the gospel with people from all around the world.

Through that experience, I’ve felt God continuing to call me to go. To step outside of what is comfortable, serve others, and make Jesus known wherever He leads me. This trip to Brazil has actually been on my heart for the past year, so I’m incredibly excited to finally have the opportunity to go!





Where We’re Going

Our team will be traveling to two cities in Brazil:

Curitiba Florianópolis

While we’re there, our team will be focused on sharing the gospel, encouraging and serving the local church, building relationships with people in the community, and pouring out our time, energy, and love into whatever God puts in front of us.

I’m so expectant for what God is going to do—not only through our team, but also in each of our hearts as we serve.





What Will We Be Doing?

A full day-by-day itinerary will be provided closer to the trip, but our time in Brazil will include opportunities to:

Share the gospel and the hope of Jesus Serve and encourage local churches Build relationships with people in the communities we visit Participate in outreach and evangelism Pray for and minister to people Support what God is already doing through local ministries Serve wherever there is a need

I believe that missions isn’t simply about going somewhere; it’s about being willing to say yes to God and allowing Him to use us wherever we are.





How You Can Partner With Me

One of the biggest ways you can partner with me is through prayer. I would be so grateful if you would pray for our team, for the people we will meet, for open doors to share the gospel, and for God to move powerfully throughout our time in Brazil.





Another way you can partner with me is through financial support. There are costs associated with travel, housing, transportation, food, and the overall mission experience, and I’m trusting God to provide everything needed for this trip.





If you feel led to give, any amount would mean so much to me. Whether it’s $10, $50, $100, or whatever God puts on your heart, every gift helps me take another step toward this mission.





Most importantly, I want you to know that you are not just giving toward a trip; you are partnering with me in what I believe God has called me to do.





Thank you so much for believing in me, praying for me, encouraging me, and partnering with me. I’m so grateful for each person who has supported me throughout this journey.

I cannot wait to see all that God does in Brazil!





Thank you for partnering with me! 🇧🇷❤️





With love,

Jessie Zichterman







