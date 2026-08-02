Boyle Family Hungary Missions Trip

In 1994, ten days after we were married, Tina and I spent 10 weeks ministering in Hungary with Word of Life. Word of Life is an international organization with the goal to reach youth with the Gospel of Jesus Christ. https://www.wol.org/ . During our time there we helped with the English language camps that were offered to children and teens who attended camp.

In 1998, we returned to Hungary as missionaries to help with a Bible school that started on the same property in 1994. https://www.wolhungary.org/ During our 4.5 years there, I served as the dean of students and the assistant to the Bible school director and we were greatly involved in the lives of the college students those years.

The summers of 2014 through 2019, I took my kids who were over age 13 and others from my church on week-long missions’ trips to teach English at the camp. In the summer of 2018, our whole family traveled to Hungary to help at camp.

Then, Covid.

Over the years, 6 of our children have attended either one or two years of the Bible school in Hungary. In fact, this fall our son Micah will be the seventh.

In September of 2024, Tina and I flew with our daughter Susanna to begin her second year at the Bible school. It was our first time being back in Hungary around the college aged students all eager to begin their studies at the start of a new year.

Last September, we again traveled to Hungary to drop our son Jonathan off to start his first year at the Bible school. Tina and I both realized at that time how much we have missed being around this age group.

Currently, Word of Life Hungary is in need of a Director for the interns. While we were in Hungary last fall, I spoke to the director of the Bible school and he told me that he could really use our help.

I approached the owners of the company I work for and asked if it would be possible for me to work remote from Hungary. They agreed to this arrangement. So, I will volunteer my times in the morning to the Bible school and work for my company in the afternoon.

We are anticipating extra expenses involved in our trip above and beyond our normal expenditures. This is the reason they we are starting this GiveSendGo account. Would you prayerfully consider giving towards our time of ministry in Hungary?