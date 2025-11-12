Baby Shower for Marek & Leňa Ždych in BSK Kroměříž

Marek and Leňa just welcomed their first baby, Otakar Ždych, and we want to celebrate this wonderful joy with them from the United States. They're part of the church in BSK Kroměříž, Czech Republic that we support for missions, and we'd love to shower them with support during this special time.





We're raising funds to put together a baby shower gift for them. Your donation will help us send something meaningful to welcome their new arrival and let them know they're loved and supported by Cornerstone across the seas. This will be used to purchase baby items, support them with food, and provide for any financial needs related to their new baby.





Thank you for standing with Marek, Leňa, and their new baby Otakar during this wonderful new season of their lives.