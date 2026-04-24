A Mountain of Support for Aaron Monaghan's Family

We are fundraising in memory of Aaron Monaghan, a caring father, son, and loved one who recently passed away far too soon. This fundraiser is being created to support mother, Angela and daughter, Kess during this heartbreaking time and help ease the financial burden they are now facing. Contributions will help with memorial expenses, daily needs, and other costs as they navigate this difficult loss. Any amount, no matter how small, will make a difference. We are deeply grateful for your support, kindness, and prayers.