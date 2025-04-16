Vocational Freedom for Mary

Help Mary Say “Yes” to God’s Call: Clearing Debt to Pursue Religious Life

Dear friends in Christ,

My name is Mary, and I’m a woman in my 30s whose life has been deeply marked by God’s mercy and the call to serve Him with an undivided heart.

For years, I’ve been discerning a vocation to consecrated life—specifically to a contemplative and missionary lifestyle rooted in adoration, simplicity, and service to the poor. I’ve served as a missionary, worked in education and ministry, and have quietly tried to live a life of prayer and joyful accompaniment of others.

In the past 5 years that call has grown deeper to a desire to live as a consecrated virgin and pursue Religious Life. There have been significant struggles in pursuing this due to some chronic health issues but the call has only gotten stronger. I have been volunteering with the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal in my free time (I work full time as a theology teacher and part time as a tutor) and have only grown in desire and love for God and serving Him in that time.

However, like many who followed God’s call into mission, I am now facing a significant obstacle:

$95,000 in student and medical debt.

Several communities have expressed that this debt must be cleared before I can enter formation or even visit for a period of serious discernment. The burden of this debt has also made it difficult to fully live out my current call—serving the poor on weekends, assisting young mothers in need, and being available to the Holy Spirit with the freedom I desire. It also prevents me from being able to afford transportation to visit the Religious communities and also to afford regular healthcare to prepare for a life hopefully in a monastery or convent one day.



That is why I am reaching out to you.

If you gave even a little or simply send encouragement and prayer I would be most grateful!

Your support would:

• Free me to visit religious communities for formal discernment

• Release the pressure preventing me from living out a missionary, simple, prayerful life now

• Allow me to say “yes” with peace, clarity, and joy





I know God will provide—He always does. I’m simply asking if you might be part of how He does that in this season. If you cannot give, please pray and share this with groups and individuals who might be able to. If you can give, thank you. If you can share, please do.





This isn’t just about a number—it’s about freedom.

Freedom to love.

Freedom to serve.

Freedom to belong entirely to Christ.

If you would like to talk with me more about my vocational discernment- I would love to chat with you. Please feel free to reach out by clicking the prayer button on the campaign page!

In His Heart,

Mary





“Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.” (Matthew 5:3