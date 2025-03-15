Cody Naisbitt Memorial Fund

Cody Naisbitt, beloved husband and father, passed away unexpectedly on the morning of Thursday, March 13th, 2025. Cody is survived by his wife, Trina, and his two daughters, McKinley (age 4) and Oakley (10 months). We are devastated and heartbroken for Cody's family.

Money given to this fundraiser will be matched by Cody's employer, dollar for dollar, up to $15,000. ALL proceeds will go to Cody's family to help cover the costs associated with his loss. Please consider giving to support Cody's family as they navigate this tragic loss. If you are not able to contribute, please consider sharing this page with anyone who was blessed to know Cody.

Keep Cody's wife, Trina, and his two daughters, McKinley and Oakley, in your prayers.

Thank you for your time, and God bless.