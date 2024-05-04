Help BLESS Nathan with orphan children and widows





My name is Clint Burger and I am creating this fundraising page for my brother in CHRIST Nathan Herry. He lives in Pakistan. Nathan has a huge heart for helping the orphan children and the widows and having a brighter and better future! With ALL my HEART I PRAY for the LORD to BLESS EVERYONE who HELPS SUPPORT him with WHATEVER AMOUNT they can! Every DONATION of any amount will GREATLY be a BLESSING in SUPPORTING and PROVIDING for these women and children! May GOD PROSPER and BLESS you ALWAYS in JESUS' mighty mighty name! AMEN!!! 🙌🙏🔥❤️

Job 29:12 KJV



Because I delivered the poor that cried, and the fatherless, and him that had none to help him.

Nathan writes:

Shalom in the living name of Jesus Christ ❤️. I am Nathan from Islamic Republic of Pakistan the 3rd largest Islamic country. My passion lies in helping the orphan children, widow women and supporting orphan children for their good future who live in a brick factory and are bonded slaves .



"Close your eyes for a moment and imagine a child standing on the edge of a world filled with uncertainty and hardship. They long for warmth, love, and a chance to escape the shadows that surround them. This is the reality for countless poor and orphaned children, but we believe that together, we can rewrite their stories.



In the depths of poverty, hope can feel like a distant dream. But through our fundraiser, we are reaching out to these children, extending a helping hand, and igniting a flame of hope within their hearts. We are committed to providing them with the love, care, and opportunities they so desperately deserve.



Every child deserves a childhood filled with laughter, joy, and the freedom to dream. Yet, for many children, the world is a harsh and unforgiving place. They face unimaginable challenges, battling hunger, homelessness, and the absence of a loving family. But we refuse to let their circumstances define their future.



With your support, we can create a nurturing environment where these children can heal, grow, and thrive. Your contribution will help us build safe and loving homes, where they can find solace and a sense of belonging. It will provide them with access to quality education, empowering them with knowledge and skills to break free from the chains of poverty.



But it's not just about meeting their basic needs; it's about showing them that they are loved, seen, heard, and valued. It's about giving them the emotional support and guidance they need to overcome their past and embrace a brighter future. Together, we can be their guiding light, reminding them that they are not alone on their journey.



Every child's future holds infinite possibilities, waiting to be unlocked. By joining hands with us, you become a catalyst for change, a beacon of hope in their lives. Your support will create ripples of transformation, not just in the lives of these children, but in the communities they belong to. Together, we can break the cycle of poverty and build a world where every child has the chance to reach their full potential.



So, let's stand together and rewrite the stories of these incredible children. Let's give them the wings to fly, the tools to succeed, and the love to thrive. Your support can make a lasting impact, forever changing the trajectory of their lives. Together, we can create a future for these children.



I PRAY OUR MIGHTY GOD BLESS YOU ALL JESUS' MIGHTY MIGHTY NAME! AMEN!!!🙌🙏🔥❤️✝️

