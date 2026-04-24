The Thyng family medical bills

The Thyng family has been anticipating the arrival of their second child, a son this month of August. Just like with their first child, they were planning to have a home birth like they had done with their first child however, when the Midwife checked the baby on August 18, it was discovered that he was breach and she was in early labor, therefore they no longer felt comfortable having him at home so the decision was made to go to the hospital and there the Doctors performed a C-section to deliver the baby. The mom and baby are doing well! However the family does not have any health insurance and do not qualified for any state assistance. These funds will go directly to the Thyngs for the hospital bills as well as the midwife. So if you have anything extra to give to bless the family to help pay the bills, that would be amazing however, if you don’t, your prayers are enough.