Supporting Riley Through His Recovery

Riley is an exceptional coworker and, to everyone who knows him, a compassionate and caring person who is always willing to help others.





Following a serious incident in Taylorsville, Riley is now facing an unexpected road to recovery. He is an active church member, engaged to be married, attends BYU, and works full-time while building his future.





Right now, Riley is unable to maintain his normal work and school responsibilities as he focuses on recovery. We're asking friends, coworkers, and our community to come together and support Riley and his fiancé during this difficult time. Donations will help with expenses during this season.





Any amount helps. If you cannot donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser and keeping Riley and his fiancé in your thoughts and prayers.





Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support.