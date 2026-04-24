Supporting Our Newborn in NICU Care

Our newborn son was transferred from Bishop to a NICU in Pomona after unexpected health complications. He is making progress, and we are hopeful he can come home soon.





Until then, we are trying to stay near him while caring for our young child at home. The distance has brought unexpected expenses, gas, lodging, meals, formula, diapers, clothing, household needs, and travel for follow-up appointments.





Donations will help us remain beside our baby and prepare to bring him home safely when the doctors say he is ready. Every amount makes a meaningful difference.





If you cannot donate, sharing our fundraiser and keeping our son in your prayers would mean just as much.





Thank you for your kindness, prayers, and support during this difficult but hopeful time.