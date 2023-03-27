Supporting Jeremy's Cancer Treatment

Please join us in supporting Jeremy on his journey to health. We are hopeful that the Nano knife procedure will be highly effective in his fight against stomach and bile duct cancer.





We covet your support in the form of prayer even more than financial. We believe God can do a miracle in his life, but want His will above all.





From a financial perspective, the procedure is not covered by insurance. We are grateful that it seems the hospital bill may be covered, but the surgeon fees are 100% out of pocket, as are the travel expenses.