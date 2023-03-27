Support the Hall Family in Healing

Please join us in support of the Hall family as they work to heal their sweet boy. Kissy has been in the hospital due to a lump on his neck. After many doctors, tests, and 3 hospitals, we finally have some answers: an ultra resistant strain of MRSA and staph infections in his parotid gland. Thankfully, the correct treatment has started, but there is still a good bit of recovery ahead. With insurance issues, these situations can feel even heavier. After a lengthy hospital stay far from home (and Daddy and big sissy, Freya), they could really use our help! Your support helps the family with the cost of medications, follow ups, and unforeseen expenses.





Thank you!