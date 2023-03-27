Support Stacy’s Fight: 3 Surgeries to Save Her Jaw

This fundraiser is for a devoted mother and wife, Stacy, who I've become close with over the past year. Stacy's tender heart and giant personality are impossible to love, which is why I'm raising money to help her with urgent dental surgery. Stacy is a small business owner and unfortunately, her family's health and dental benefits will only cover an extremely small fraction of the comprehensive surgeries that she needs. While the goal amount may be high, it is a reality for this family and I'm putting it in God's hands. There is no amount of money or prayer too small to contribute.





Stacy has rheumatoid arthritis, Sjogren's, and lupus. Over the past year, her flare ups have become more frequent, happening every 3 to 4 weeks instead of every 3 months. The lupus is attacking her gum tissue and causing severe jaw bone damage. Her bottom jaw bone is close to being unsalvageable. To make things worse, Sjogren's disease has stopped her salivary glands from producing saliva, which causes rapid bone decay from the inside out. This makes it very difficult for her to swallow and chew.





Stacy has lost so much bone and and so many teeth, that she needs a full bottom jaw bone graft and implant replacement of seven teeth. Because of the ongoing deterioration of her jaw bone, dentures won't work and without this surgery, the deterioration will continue until she has no jaw bone left, or she develops continuous bone and blood infections. Due to her body attacking itself, she'll need to have this done in three individual surgeries to allow extensive healing between each one.





Your support would mean so much to Stacy and her family as she faces these necessary surgeries. If you met her, you would have no idea the pain she experiences simply because that's the kind of person she is. Please consider supporting this critical surgery for her.