Support Shelbi’s Health Journey

Shelbi is a beautiful wife to Josh, and mother to 3. She is dealing with some crippling health issues that are preventing her from being able to show up in the way that she wants to. She’s dealing with both ulcerative colitis (UC) and chronic inflammatory response syndrome (CIRS). The medications and other pathways to health are financially exhausting to a young family trying to find their footing. Shelbi is quick to be there for those around her, serves in her church, and continues to work as she can through all this. Our hope is to relieve some of the financial stress and help Shelbi pursue options in healing.





Words from Shelbi:

My family is struggling financially and going through a rough phase in life along with having health complications due to an ulcerative colitis flare which is an inflammatory bowel disease and Chronic inflammatory response syndrome which is a multisystem illness that occurs when a person gets exposed to toxins such as black mold. These toxins get attached to the immune system to trigger an inflammatory response and induce the immune system to attack its tissues causing inflammation. As a young wife and mother I have not been able to keep up with daily tasks. Medications for my UC I’ve tried have still sent me into flares. one injection alone costs $25k. once insurance hits the max they deny the medication and I have to try another one. The expenses add up fast for doctors appointments and medications. There is an option to try wholistic care to help heal my CIRS which then in turn can help heal the inflammation with my UC but it is going to cost thousands which we do not have. If people can donate just $1, it can add up fast and I can get the treatment I so desperately need. Thank you 🤍



